Uganda: Three Killed in Bobi Wine Masaka Procession Crash

31 May 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

At least three people were killed and scores critically injured in a fatal crash involving the procession of National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi on the Kampala-Masaka Highway on Friday morning, Police have said.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the accident in Nsangi involved two vehicles including a Toyota Hiace and Toyota Noah and three motorcycles.

"While the president of National Unity Platform a was in procession to Masaka, the Toyota Hiace, registration number UBQ 691Q knocked the Toyota Noah registration number UAT 157A which was in the same convoy," Owoyesigyire said.

He said the Toyota Noah would later knock the three boda bodas which were also part of the procession to Masaka.

Police say two people including a rider and a passenger died on the spot while the third victim succumbed to injuries while being rushed to Mulago for treatment.

"The bodies have been transported to the City mortuary in Mulago for postmortem,"Owoyesigyire said, adding the investigations into the accident have kicked off.

The accident comes at a time when police cleared mobilization meetings for opposition National Unity Platform.

Earlier, police had warned that during the processions, Kyagulanyi supporters exhibit indiscipline wherever they pass.

On Friday, police urged NUP supporters to always exercise caution while on the road.

