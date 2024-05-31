Africa: Kcb CEO Russo Named Africa Business Leader of the Year

Nairobi — KCB Group CEO Paul Russo has been named the African Business Leader of the Year by Africa Leadership Magazine.

Russo's selection followed rigorous and competitive competition on the African continent, with leadership qualities, transformative vision, and outstanding contributions being key selection criteria.

Since he was named CEO, Russo has committed to innovation and sustainability, as well as driving socio-economic development across the region.

During his tenure, the lender's asset value grew to Sh2 trillion.

It also reclaimed the title of the title of the most profitable bank in East Africa after posting a 69 percent rise in Q1 net profit to Sh16.5 billion.

"This award shows the collective efforts of the entire KCB team and our commitment to driving positive change and sustainable growth across this region," Russo said.

"I am humbled by this acknowledgement and remain dedicated to advancing our mission of transforming lives and communities through innovative banking solutions."

The Africa Leadership Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) honor exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa's business landscape and private sector.

"The winners exemplify the spirit of innovation, resilience and excellence driving growth and development across the continent," African Leadership Organization Chairman and Publisher of Africa Leadership Magazine Ken Giami said.