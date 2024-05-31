Tunisia: Earth Tremors Recorded May 30 Considered 'Normal' Seismic Activity, Says Inm Official

Tunis — The two earth tremors recorded late on Thursday in Bizerte and Sousse are considered "normal" seismic activity, Head of the Applied Geophysics Department at the National Institute of Meteorology (INM) Hassan Hamdi said.

These tremors are caused by the movement of tectonic plates, he told TAP.

Hamdi explained that this phenomenon is the result of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates moving closer together at an average rate of 2 cm per year. Tunisia is located to the north of the African plate.

21 earth tremors have been recorded since the start of 2024, preliminary data show.

Hamdi further pointed to the need to refer to the data provided by the INM as it has a seismic monitoring network in addition to specialist seismology departments.

The INM currently has a digital seismic monitoring network with 16 stations. Other stations will be set up over the next few years, he indicated.

The INM also has an information system for monitoring seismic activity and units as well as algorithms developed to provide real-time data on seismic activity, he added. Tunisia cooperates with partner institutions in this field.

The seismic monitoring network had entirely been renovated and digitised in 2015, the official said, pointing out that the network had been operational using analogue technology till 2013. The first seismic station in Tunisia dates back to 1922.