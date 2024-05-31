Kenya: Nock Asks Government to Consider Increasing Allowances for Team Kenya to Paris

Nairobi — The National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has petitioned the National Assembly Committee on Sports to push for increased allowances for Team Kenya ahead of the Olympics to be held in Paris, France.

NOCK officials led by their president Paul Tergat told the Sports and Culture Committee that the current allowances are too little and should be reviewed.

Speaking when they appeared before the Committee meeting chaired by Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, NOCK Secretary General Mr. Francis Mutuku said players were paid Sh26,000 while officials received Sh39,000.

"We urge the Committee to consider pushing for increment of training allowances for players who are currently paid Sh1,000 per day," said Mr. Mutuku.

In his response, Wanyama who concurred with NOCK asked the organisation to prepare a proposal of the new allowance rates and submit to the Committee for action.

Plans and preparations in top gear

Regarding the status of preparedness ahead of the competition, Tergat said plans are in top gear, to ensure that the team is well prepared and their performance at the Games is decent.

"Proper systems have been put in place to ensure successful preparation of Team Kenya that will fly our flag in Paris. This season, the team will prepare better than before," he added.

Mutuku meanwhile updated the Committee on Team Kenya's training camp in Miramas, with a Memorandum of Understanding having been signed earlier this year. Several teams have already made use of the facilities to prepare for their various qualifiers.

The Secretary General said athletes will start reporting to the camp in Miramas on July 1st.

At the same time, Mutuku has revealed that Team Kenya's ceremonial kits, designed by a Kenyan, will be unveiled in the next three weeks.

Tergat said NOCK's focus was on preparations of Team Kenya and they have directed all available resources at their disposal to achieve this goal.

Preparation key in performance

"Performance is a reflection of preparation and that is why we are doing everything to ensure Team Kenya is in a good form and shape so as to win more medals," noted the athletics legend.

The Committee expressed its satisfaction in the level of preparedness by NOCK for Team Kenya.

"We are satisfied with the plans put in place to ensure the team prepares adequately. The Committee will provide the necessary support you need," said Hon. Wanyama.

The Committee also met Sports, Arts and Social Development officials led by their CEO Mr. Ibrahim Nuh to appraise them on their success stories and challenges.