Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Restructuring Exercise Underway

ZANU PF began its restructuring exercise over the weekend across all provinces, the first step towards building its lower structures, registering new and taking stock of its members.

The audit and verification exercise got under way on Saturday, with Politburo-led teams dispatched in all the 10 provinces.

The restructuring exercise began with the convening of Provincial Coordinating Committee meetings over the weekend.

Every year, the ruling party embarks on a cell verification exercise to account for its membership - both old and new.

The move seeks to take stock of the party's membership in line with its constitutional dictates.

The Commissariat Department deployed Politburo members to address the PCC meetings on how the restructuring programme will be conducted.

This comes as the party's progressive policies that resonate with the public and its open door policy have resulted in many people, including former MDC members joining Zanu PF.

New members, some of whom have never belonged to any political party, are also flocking to Zanu PF.

The exercise is being led by the party leadership in various provinces across the country to ensure there is proper structures at lower level.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha said after the PCC meetings, provinces should call for Inter-District meetings at all DCC centres on June 8 and 9, 2024.

Each province will deploy its members of the PCC to go and address these inter-district meetings to cascade the same message about the framework for the conduct of the restructuring programme at the cell and village levels.

The Inter-district meetings, he said should be followed by nationwide Inter-Branch meetings to be held on June 15 and 16, 2024.

"The actual restructuring should then effectively begin on June 17, 2024, and end on July 17, 2024. The Inter-Branch meetings are very important in this programme since it is the Branch Executive Committees that are finally going to physically carry out the actual restructuring of the cells and villages under their jurisdiction, with supervision from District DCC and Provincial leadership," said Cde Machacha.

He said members of the newly established cells and villages should meet during the weekend of July 6 and 7, 2024, to conduct a self-verification exercise to authenticate the membership of their respective cells and villages.

Phase two of the restructuring programme will involve officials deployed from party headquarters and the provinces to carry out a final verification exercise of the membership in the cells and villages.

This phase would mark the completion of the restructuring exercise of the party's grassroots organs.

This restructuring exercise, he said should integrate into the cell and village structures new members recruited through the Kumusha Home Ekhaya (KHE) Returnees Programme.

The returnees are members who defected from opposition political parties. Provinces are advised to work together with the KHE Returnees Provincial and Admin District Coordinators, whose lists shall be provided by the Commissariat Department.

The above programme will be followed immediately by the computerisation of the membership recorded in the new cell and village registers.

In a related development, Zanu PF is embracing technological advancements by implementing a comprehensive computerisation of the party membership programme.

In Harare, the PCC was addressed by Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans League, Cde Doglous Mahiya, who urged the Harare provincial leadership not to misrepresent facts by providing unsubstantiated figures of their structures as only a true picture could serve to give the party a true reflection of what is on the ground.

"The restructuring of village/cell structures is about leadership renewal that is always happening as to per our constitution. The party constitution requires us to build our cells every year, branches after two years. We are a very experienced organised political party, we must be able to address most of our programmes by going to the people and ask them what they think and where do we need to correct ourselves," said Cde Mahiya.