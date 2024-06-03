Botswana: Political Parties and Electoral Integrity - a Workshop On Botswana's Electoral Future

analysis

As Botswana prepares for its next crucial elections scheduled for October 2024, various political parties from Botswana met for a two-day workshop in Gaborone from May 15-16 to delve into the intricacies of the electoral process and the legal framework governing it. Hosted by Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) the workshop was themed 'Enhancing Political Parties' Understanding of the Electoral Process for the Promotion of Electoral Integrity'.

The workshop served as a platform for discussions aimed at incapacitating political entities to navigate the electoral landscape effectively. Central to the discourse was the role of political parties in promoting electoral integrity.

On day one of the workshop, Agustine Magolowondo, DWF Regional Director, set the tone for the deliberations by highlighting the importance of political parties' capabilities to oversee the entire election cycle, underscoring the significance of poll-watching from a political party perspective.

Workshop attendees reflected on the evolving role of political parties in a landscape marked by shifting public perceptions. Dr. David Mandiyanike, a DWF Associate from the University of Botswana, discussed the necessity of political parties in promoting electoral integrity. The dialogue extended to representatives from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), including Mr. Osupile Moroba and Mr. Malefho Gopolang, who shed light on the legal framework governing elections and the IEC's state of preparedness for the upcoming elections.

Concerns about the affordability of voter roll acquisition, the transparency of the IEC's operations, and the independence of electoral bodies were scrutinised, with calls from political parties for improved communication and inclusivity in electoral processes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Day two focused on group discussions on areas of improvement within Botswana's electoral framework and the roles of political parties and electoral stakeholders in ensuring electoral integrity. Recommendations ranged from decentralising ballot counting to promoting online voter registration, reflecting the commitment to enhancing inclusivity and transparency in the electoral process.

A panel discussion, moderated by Ms. Tadala Chumachiyenda, focused on challenges and best practices for promoting socially inclusive electoral processes. Panellists, including Ms. Maureen Shonge, Regional Policy Specialist, Women's Political Participation from UN Women, discussed women's political participation and the need for robust policies to address gender disparities in politics. Dr. Mandiyanike highlighted barriers to youth and women's participation, advocating for a conducive environment within political parties to foster inclusivity.

The workshop marked a significant milestone in Botswana's electoral landscape, fostering unprecedented dialogue between political parties and the IEC. While challenges persist, the commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and integrity bodes well for the future of democracy in Botswana. Moving forward, sustained engagement and collaboration between political parties and electoral stakeholders will be pivotal in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in October 2024 and beyond.