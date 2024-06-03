Zimbabwe: Motorcades Are Only for Presidium - Police - Extends Ban On Blue Beacon Lights, Sirens On Private Vehicles

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned and launched a sweeping crackdown on a range of unlawful activities related to unauthorised motorcades and the use of blue lights and sirens by private or company vehicles.

The ZRP's uncompromising stance comes after politicians and church leaders have been spotted using motorcades and sounding sirens on the country's roads.

Authorities also allege widespread disregard for the country's traffic laws and regulations by motorists.

A stern statement by ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, made it abundantly clear that only the State Presidium is legally entitled to such privileges, and any attempts to circumvent this rule will be met with swift and decisive action.

"In terms of the country's laws only the State Presidium will be provided with motorised escorts or State motorcade. In this regard, the public should take note that there is no law or provision which allows the Zimbabwe Republic Police to offer or provide motorised escorts for various requests such as weddings, church gatherings, birthday parties or other private functions.

"In the same vein, the public is accordingly informed that the law does not allow the use of any private or personal motorcade of any form on the country's roads whether with beacon lights or sounding any form of siren. The law will take its course without fear or favour for those found on the wrong side of the law," said Nyathi.

He also indicated that motorists using blue beacon lights are going to be dealt with accordingly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"ZRP reminds motorists that according to Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 Road Traffic (Construction, Equipment and Use) Regulations the use of blue lights or beacons is the preserve of the ZRP only.

"In this regard, any motorist found with a vehicle fitted with blue lights or beacons will be dealt with in line with country's laws. In the same vein, no private or company vehicle should be fitted with or painted in police colours," added the police spokesperson.

Any vehicle found driving on the roads without proper license plates, including government-owned vehicles and also personal vehicles with bar lights will be impounded.

"ZRP warns the public against driving vehicles with no registration plates. In terms of Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act Chapter 13:13 no vehicle, whether private or company- owned should be driven on the country's roads with no number plates.

"ZRP will thus impound any vehicle moving on the roads with no plates. Government vehicles are not excluded from the number plates requirement.

"Above all, motorists are implored to comply with Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 Road Traffic (Construction, Equipment and Use) Regulations and fit proper and stipulated headlights on vehicles.

"In this regard, any vehicle driven on the roads while fitted with ballads lights or bar lights in clear contravention of the country's laws and road safety requirements will be impounded and the owner or driver prosecuted after arrest," said Nyathi.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has reportedly directed Officer Commanding provinces and districts to ensure that arrests are effected on kombi operators, their crews and touts, who are openly moving with vehicles whilst touts are precariously hanging on vehicles.