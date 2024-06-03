Rwanda: Philanthropist Eudoxie Bridges Reveals Plans to Visit Rwanda With Husband Ludacris

Gabonese author and philanthropist Eudoxie Mbouguiengue Bridges has said that she would love to be with her husband and rapper Ludacris and their children when she comes back to visit Rwanda.

Eudoxie is among celebrities who attended the finals of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) which concluded in Kigali on Saturday, June 1.

The Gabonese model, who is married to Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris, shared her connection to Rwanda with The New Times and revealed and that she always wants to visit the country.

"I have always wanted to visit Rwanda because I went to college with a young lady from Rwanda, and she taught me a thing or two. I'm just proud to see what Rwanda has become, knowing what the country and its people have been through.

Now, with Kigali recognized as the cleanest city in Africa, it's a testament to the progress that has been made," Eudoxie said in an interview.

Eudoxie was at BK Arena when Angolan giants Petro de Luanda lifted the BAL 2024 championship after beating Libyan side Al Ahly Ly 107-94 in the final.

Discussing the significance of the BAL, she said, "This league holds special meaning for Africans like myself. I'm honored to lend my support. When they reached out, it felt like a natural fit, given my roots in Gabon and my experiences as part of the diaspora in the US.

Shedding light on our continent is important as it showcases the positive developments taking place in Africa. It's about creating opportunities for young men and women who aspire to play basketball, and now they have these opportunities right here at home.

I'm proud to be part of this and thrilled for the progress it brings to our continent and its people."

Reflecting on her adventures in the country, Eudoxie said, "I've been indulging in Rwandan cuisine since I arrived. I've tried Ubugari, which tastes familiar as we have a similar dish called fufu back home. There are so many similarities in our cuisine, and I love it."

"I've visited a few nightlife spots like Atelier du Vin, which was amazing, and Meza Malonga Restaurant was also a great experience. However, I would love to extend my visit to see more of the country, but I also want to reserve some special experiences, like visiting the gorillas, for when my family joins me," she said.

"I will have to bring my husband, Ludacris, and my children to experience this wonderful country with me."

"I love being here and only wish I could have visited sooner. Hopefully, RwandAir will offer direct flights to Gabon in the future, making it easier for me to travel back and forth," she added.

Born and raised in Gabon, Eudoxie comes from humble beginnings in the West Central African region where she was reared in impoverished circumstances while enduring various forms of abuse.

The 38-year-old's journey to the United States as a teenager is chronicled in her 2016 book, "Unspoken Angel: My Story Through Her Eyes."

Despite initially knowing only three English words upon arrival, she quickly adapted to her new environment and mastered the language. The model frequently shares glimpses of her visits to her "beautiful Gabon" on social media, proudly showcasing her Gabonese heritage.

In 2020, her husband Ludacris became an official citizen of Gabon, announcing the news on Instagram and revealing that their children are also dual citizens.

As the founder of the non-profit organization Unspoken Angels, Mbouguiengue dedicates herself to giving back to her community and offering support to individuals who have faced experiences similar to her own.

The organization's mission, as outlined on its website, is to "support, educate, inspire, and empower young women in the United States and West Africa." It aims to create safe and nurturing environments infused with positive initiatives for females who have endured verbal, mental, and sexual abuse.

Asked about plans to extend her philanthropic initiatives to Rwanda, she said, "I'm currently in discussions with some local contacts to explore opportunities for collaboration with organizations engaged in meaningful work here."