Rwanda: World Vision Rwanda Launches 'Enough' Campaign to End Child Malnutrition, Stunting

World Vision Rwanda launched its 'Enough' campaign on May 30, a major three-year effort against child malnutrition and stunting, with an investment of approximately $2 million, aiming for a future where every Rwandan child gets sufficient nutrition to grow and flourish.

The launch held at the Kigali Serena Hotel aligns with Sustainable Development Goal Two (Zero Hunger) and seeks to enhance data collection systems at both national and global levels. This improvement will facilitate reaching children in need and amplifying their voices in shaping policies and outcomes.

World Vision's 'Enough' campaign aims to end malnutrition and ensure that every child enjoys enough nourishing food to thrive. At its global launch during the UN General Assembly in New York on September 20, 2023, World Vision leaders and child spokespeople urged governments, donors, UN agencies, and other organizations to unite efforts to end child hunger and malnutrition.

In Rwanda, the campaign will engage a diverse group of stakeholders including children, parents, caregivers, government, donors, faith actors, media, celebrities, and civil society organisations to raise awareness and advocate for the end of child malnutrition. Specific attention will be given to reducing under-five child stunting.

World Vision's long history of combating child hunger spans across five continents. As a Faith-Based Organisation, it upholds the belief that God has provided enough resources for every child to be properly nourished and to thrive, regardless of their location.

To ensure the success of the 'Enough' campaign, World Vision Rwanda will partner with the Government of Rwanda's National Child Development Agency (NCDA), the Ministry of Health, and the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC). Through these partnerships, the campaign will focus on research and policy dialogue to secure sufficient resources for effective food and nutrition programmes, ensuring the campaign's objectives are met on a large scale.

Assumpta Ingabire, the Director General of NCDA, commended the milestones achieved among the stakeholders and assured the continued effort to ensure a conducive learning environment between parents, caregivers, and children.

"This initiative aligns properly with the NCDA mandate to foster the growth and the well-being of children," she said, adding that it also complements other government interventions in the holistic development of young ones.

"Through our collaborative efforts and dedicated programmes, we are taking a substantial step towards ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive in a nurturing and supportive environment. NCDA recognizes that proper nutrition is a foundation for a child's growth, cognitive development, and overall health," she added.

"Malnutrition is a silent crisis affecting the most vulnerable amongst us, and these are the children. It stunts their growth, impairs cognitive development, and leaves lasting scars on their features. This is a situation that we must confront with urgency, determination, and compassion," said Pauline Okumu, the National Director of World Vision Rwanda (WVR).

Okumu stated that at World Vision Rwanda, they believe every child deserves to grow up healthy, strong, and full of dreams. This includes expectant mothers, who should maintain their health and nutrition to ensure smooth delivery and a healthy baby.

By uniting to end malnutrition, they are fighting for the future of the country's children and the prosperity of the nation.

She noted: "We have data and statistics that highlight the root causes of malnutrition in Rwanda and that is food insecurity, inadequate dietary diversity, poor maternal health, insufficient breastfeeding practices, lack of clean water and sanitation, limited education, social economic factors, and many others particularly, in many rural areas."

"Therefore, the 'Enough' campaign calls each of us to take action and stand in solidarity with those who are affected. Together we can end malnutrition," she added.

Samuel Byiringiro, the Executive Director of Mwana Ukundwa Association, a potential partner of WVR, said, "We are grateful for the initiative as working with children is our daily routine. Most important is the joint effort to enhance life for these children.

"Together, we can raise children's voices to a wider extent, and we believe better results are ahead. These are the children we think about day and night, and now we are going to focus on their welfare. This is our own mission, and although we are pursuing different endeavors, we are still building Rwandan society together."

Campaign goals

Among the campaign's goals is to ensure that children are prioritized and provided for in terms of nutrition, and food security policies at all levels. Additionally, the aim is for more children to benefit from improved food security, nutrition, and resilience through targeted services.

With all that context, the anticipated accomplishments within three years include; enhanced awareness and comprehension of the extent, trends, and details related to child hunger and nutrition at all levels, and an increased number of children receiving sufficient healthy food obtained ethically, sustainably, and preferably locally.

Additionally, more adolescent girls are staying in school, reducing the risk of teenage pregnancy and breaking the cycle of intergenerational child hunger and malnutrition.

The 'Enough' campaign was also launched on February 21 during the AU Heads of State Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and now in Rwanda.

In Africa, World Vision has committed $1.7 billion over the next three years to support the campaign, with Rwanda dedicating $2 million for its national implementation.