Uganda: Former MPs Shun Alumni Meeting At Parliament

Out of the over 1,000 former Mps, only 105 attended their annual general meeting at Parliament on Friday.

In a surprising turn of events, former Members of Parliament (MPs) failed to attend their alumni meeting at Parliament, citing fear of ridicule and humiliation.

The meeting, intended to reunite former MPs and celebrate their contribution to the country's political landscape, was met with a lukewarm response.

Only a handful of former MPs showed up, with many others opting to stay away.

Sources close to the former MPs revealed that they felt uncomfortable attending the meeting, fearing they would be mocked and belittled by their former colleagues and successors.

"They didn't want to be reminded of their defeat and loss of status," said a source.

Some former MPs also expressed concerns about being questioned about their achievements and contributions while in office.

"They felt they wouldn't be able to justify their time in Parliament," added the source.

The absence of former MPs has raised questions about the country's political culture and the need for a more supportive and inclusive environment for politicians, both in and out of office.

The few who attended the meeting called for a change in mindset, encouraging politicians to view defeat as an opportunity for growth and learning.

"We need to celebrate our achievements and learn from our failures," said one former MP who attended the meeting.

The alumni meeting's low turnout has sparked a wider conversation about the need for a more embracing political culture, where politicians can come together, share experiences, and support each other, regardless of their current status.

