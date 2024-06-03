Kenya: Govt to Set Up 450 More Feedlots in Efforts to Increase Meat Production

Nairobi Kenya — The government has promised 450 fenced livestock feedlots in 31 counties to increase annual red meat production.

Speaking on Saturday during the Madaraka Day Celebrations, President William Ruto said the government aims to add 108,500 metric tonnes of red meat translating to a value of Sh54 billion.

He said the value chain for red meat has experienced an 8.6 per cent rise in meat exports from 15,000 metric tons valued at Sh9 million in 2022 to 16,000 metric tonnes valued at Sh10 billion.

"There has also been a 42 per cent growth in the export of live animals from 33,000 animals in 2022 to 47,000 animals in 2023," he said.

The President said the government implemented a countrywide breed improvement programme in collaboration with the counties to upgrade dairy and beef breeds.

He said the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre provided farmers with 900,000 bull semen doses in 2023 to increase production and productivity.

"I have directed that the cost of sexed semen be brought down from Sh8,000 to under Sh3,000 which will enable dairy farmers to increase the production and productivity of milk," he said.

Skilled workforce

Ruto said 1,700 students enrolled in various livestock training institutions in 2023 to study animal health and husbandry, leather technology, dairy technology, and meat inspection, a move he termed key to guaranteeing the sustainable availability of a well-trained, highly skilled, and knowledgeable workforce needed by the sector.

He said the government is implementing several policies, legislative reforms and improvements to transform the livestock sector, guide training institutions, and provide a predictable environment to attract investments.

"These frameworks include the Veterinary Policy, Livestock Policy, Livestock Bill, Livestock Masterplan, Food Safety Policy, and Food Safety Coordination Bill. All these are at various stages of consideration by the Cabinet and Parliament," Ruto said.

The President said the government is focusing on commercializing and reforming the sector and improving livestock performance to actualize the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda.