Kenya: Senior Prisons Officer Injured in an Attack By Unknown Assailants in Elburgon

2 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A senior prison officer was injured on Friday following an attack by a group of youths who surrounded his homestead in Nakuru's Elburgon area.

The 55-year-old victim, a Senior Sergeant on annual leave, was assaulted at around 5:30 p.m.

The assailants shot arrows at him, causing serious injuries.

The incident was reported to the Elburgon police station by the victim's wife.

"National Police Service (NPS) officers from Elburgon police station rushed to the scene and found the officer with stab wounds and arrows piercing his left arm and chest, slightly above the abdomen," read a police report obtained by Capital News.

During the attack, two houses were set ablaze, and property of unknown value was destroyed.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the violence may have been instigated by individuals aiming to seize fertile agricultural land in the Kapsita area using forged ownership documents.

Police have restored calm in the area, though tension remains high.

The injured officer was referred to Nakuru County Referral Hospital for treatment.

