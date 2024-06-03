Rwanda: Mozambique - Rwandan Security Forces Take Part in Umuganda

Rwandan Security Forces (RSF), stationed in Ancuabe district, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, participated in a community service, 'Umuganda' in Nacololo village, near the RSF camp, on Friday, May 31.

Recent heavy rains had caused severe damage to the road infrastructure in Nacololo Center.

The rehabilitation efforts included paving the feeder roads and constructing roadside water canals along a 20-meter stretch of Nacololo Center.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Mozambique armies pursue terrorists in Mozambique's Nampula Province

Abel Tomomola, Chief of Nocololo Administrative post, representing the Mozambique government, commended the Rwanda Security Forces for their support and contribution to peace and security in Mozambique.

He also encouraged the local population to continue their active involvement in community work to rebuild and safeguard the area's infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Why Rwanda is bolstering forces in northern Mozambique

Lt. Col Straton Bizimungu, speaking on behalf of RSF in Ancuabe, expressed gratitude to the residents and local leaders of Nacololo village for their participation and cooperation in enhancing the living conditions within their community.