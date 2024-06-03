Kenya: Ruto Asks MPs to Venture Outside Own Contituencies to Promote Unity

Kimilili — President William Ruto has asked Members of Parliament to continue traversing the country on legislative and oversight responsibilities as part of their efforts to promote national unity.

Speaking at Amutala Stadium in Kimilili, Bungoma County, during a church service, President Ruto said legislators have three roles to perform: Representation, legislation and oversight.

Apart from MPs representing their respective constituencies in Parliament, the President said, they had legislative and oversight roles that required them to understand the country so that they could effectively fulfil their responsibilities.

"I am happy that many leaders from different parts of the country are here today. This is part of our unity efforts," said President Ruto.

"By getting out of your constituencies, you will be able to exchange ideas and understand better your legislative and oversight roles. By doing this, we will build a united and prosperous nation," he added.

At the same time, President Ruto has cautioned leaders against divisive politics.

The President said Kenyans should learn from the past and reject leaders who promote politics of division and hatred.

Heb implored on leaders to embrace politics of national unity.

"As leaders, we should not walk on the slippery route to divide Kenyans," he said.

He said leaders should focus their attention on the transformation of the country instead of engaging in rhetoric that divides the country.

"We have many things to do as leaders. Let's focus our attention on transforming the country and not by dividing the country along tribal lines," he said.

Inclusive development

President Ruto exuded confidence that the measures his administration had put in place to revive the economy were yielding fruits.

"I am very confident about the future of our nation. Let's remain focused and plan together for a better future. This nation is going places," said President Ruto.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has assured Kenyans that no part of the country will be left out in national development.

He said the government has plans for every region according to the development needs of each.

"We have plans for development in every part of Kenya. Every region must be part of our development agenda. No county will be left out in our development agenda," said President Ruto.

He assured sugarcane farmers in Western Kenya that the government has undertaken various reforms in the sector to ensure the smooth running of Nzoia and Mumias sugar factories.

He warned that the government would deal ruthlessly with those misusing public funds, noting that a lot of resources were injected into the Nzoia Sugar Factory in the past, but with nothing to show for it.

President Ruto announced that a Sh5.3 billion contract had been signed for the constellation of a gold refinery in Kakamega County, saying Mining Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya would tour the factory next week.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula urged leaders to help unite Kenyans and desist from politics of dividing the country.

"Kenya is for all of us irrespective of our status in society," said Mr Wetangula.

He commended President Ruto for being inclusive in government appointments, saying all regions of Kenya had been accommodated.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi told leaders to guard unity in the country jealously by discouraging politics based on ethnicity.

No room for tribalism

He said President Ruto's efforts in the nomination of Raila Odinga for the election to the position of African Union Commission chairperson were commendable.

"President Ruto is leading the way in uniting this country. This is why he is supporting Odinga, who was his ardent competitor, for the AU Commission chairmanship post," said Mudavadi.

Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi urged leaders to embrace politics of unity among Kenyans.

Governor Paul Otuoma (Busia) praised the ongoing efforts by President Ruto to help Odinga elected AU Commission chairperson, though he was his political rival in the last General Election.

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka and his Kakamega counterpart Fernandes Barasa called on leaders to embrace politics of national unity, saying tribalism has no room in modern Kenya

Present were MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), John Chikati (Tongaren), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), Fredrick Ikana (Shinyalu), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Martin Wanyonyi (Webuye East), John Makali (Kanduyi), Beatrice Adagala (Women Rep, Vihiga), Malulu Injendi (Malava), John Waluke (Sirisia) and David Wakoli (Senator, Bungoma).

Others were Kuria Kimani (Molo), Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop), Mburu Kahangara (Lari), Robert Gichimu (Gichugu), Kanini Kega (EALA), Sabina Chege (Nominated), John Methu (Senator, Nyandarua) and Duncan Mathenge (Nyeri Town).

Speaker after speaker emphasised the need for unity among Kenyans for the sake of peace and development.

Kimani, who is also the National Assembly Finance Committee chairman, commended President Ruto over his recent State Visit to the United States, saying the country will benefit from the many agreements that were signed.

"You have gone out of your way, Mr President, to market our country globally," said Kuria.

Chege said her party Jubilee would support President Ruto in implementing his development agenda for the country.