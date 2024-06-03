South Africa: Seven Confirmed Dead After Nelson Mandela Bay Downpours, With More Rain Expected

2 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Seven people are confirmed to have died during a devastating flood in the Kariega (Uitenhage) area following heavy rains in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday. About 1,100 people were displaced as the floods destroyed houses. More rain was expected overnight on Sunday.

On Sunday, the South African Weather Service issued another weather warning for the area predicting more than 50mm of rain overnight.

Displaced families were moved to schools and community halls, but about 50 people living in the Daku and Korea settlements refused to move, saying they were concerned that their belongings would be stolen.

Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Gary van Niekerk confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the death toll for devastating floods in the metro now stood at seven. He said the municipality's disaster management teams would remain on high alert.

"I am especially concerned since the number of fatal incidences is increasing, with at least seven residents confirmed deceased at this stage. The investigations into missing residents related to the severe weather conditions are still continuing.

"In those cases, we are hoping for the best, but persistent rainfall will make the work of our emergency teams even more difficult.

"While doing an assessment in the Kariega area, I was shocked at the stark image of a deceased person lying in the street in the Kamesh area....

