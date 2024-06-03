South Africa: More Than 100 Cases of Electoral Act Violations Reported Over Voting Days - National Police Commissioner

analysis

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure says it is not yet alarmed by the MK party's calls for a revote, but said it would be 'very interested' if anyone puts lives and property at risk.

Ninety suspects were arrested across South Africa for alleged Electoral Act violations over the three days of voting last week, South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner Fannie Masemola told a National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday, 2 June 2024.

Masemola said 130 cases had been registered over the three days of voting, with 43 cases registered and 33 people arrested during the two days of special voting from 27 to 28 May. On 29 May, 87 cases were registered and 57 people arrested.

Overall, 90 people were arrested with most getting bail, while 22 are still in jail.

Natjoints, which consists of the SAPS, the South African National Defence Force and the State Security Agency, is responsible for coordinating all security and law enforcement operations in South Africa. Before the elections, Natjoints had assured South Africans that it was taking all possible measures to prevent crime and disruptions during the elections.

Daily Maverick previously reported on a Natjoints briefing where Police Minister Bheki Cele had noted that authorities were monitoring 500 high-risk polling stations out of 23,000 around the country. He did not state where those polling stations were or...