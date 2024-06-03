Uganda: MPs' Huge Debts - a Never-Ending Cycle of Financial Woes

2 June 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The financial struggles of Ugandan Members of Parliament (MPs) continue to make headlines, with many struggling to pay off massive debts.

Despite their high salaries and allowances, MPs seem trapped in a cycle of debt that shows no signs of abating.

According to sources, several MPs owe millions of shillings to banks, individuals, and businesses, with some debts dating back years.

The situation has become so dire that some MPs have been forced to sell their properties or assets to pay off their creditors.

"It's a vicious cycle," said one MP, who wished to remain anonymous.

"We take loans to finance our campaigns, and then we struggle to pay them back. It's affecting our work and our personal lives."

The debt problem among MPs is not new, but it has worsened in recent years. In 2020, it was reported that over 100 MPs had failed to pay back loans worth millions of shillings.

The situation has since deteriorated, with more MPs struggling to make ends meet.

Experts blame the problem on a combination of factors, including the high cost of campaigning, the need to maintain a certain image, and a lack of financial literacy among MPs.

"The pressure to maintain a certain standard of living, coupled with the high cost of campaigning, means that many MPs are forced to take on debt," said Dr. Fred Batte, an economist.

"Unfortunately, many of them lack the financial skills to manage their debt effectively."

The debt problem among MPs has also raised concerns about the independence of Parliament. With many MPs owing huge sums of money, there are fears that they may be compromised in their decision-making, potentially leading to conflicts of interest.

"This is a serious issue that needs to be addressed," said Prof Mwambutsya Ndebesa, a political analyst.

"The independence of Parliament is crucial for the health of our democracy, and we cannot afford to have MPs who are beholden to their creditors."

As the situation continues to unfold, Ugandans are calling for greater transparency and accountability among their elected representatives.

With the country facing numerous challenges, including poverty and inequality, the financial woes of MPs are a distraction that the country can ill afford.

"We need MPs who are focused on serving the people, not those who are struggling to pay off their debts," said Sarah Kizito, a concerned citizen.

"It's time for our leaders to take responsibility for their financial actions and to work towards a more sustainable future."

