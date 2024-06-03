Somalia: SODMA Commissioner Meets With Qatar Ambassador

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant development for Somalia's humanitarian efforts, the Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA), Mohamud Moalim, recently met with the Ambassador of Qatar to Somalia, Abdalla bin Salim Al Nuaimi.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, focused on reviewing the progress of projects pledged by the Qatari government to SODMA.

The meeting comes as a follow-up to previous discussions aimed at bolstering cooperation between SODMA and the Qatari government. In 2023, the Commissioner of SoDMA met with the Ambassador of Qatar to Somalia to discuss assistance in the prevention of the El Nino Storm, a significant issue for the country.

The Ambassador had promised to work closely with the government and assured the Commissioner that Qatar is ready to assist the people of Somalia.

Qatar Charity (QC) has also played a vital role in supporting SODMA's efforts. In 2023, QC participated in the inauguration of the headquarters of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), contributing to strengthening the capabilities of the agency by furnishing its headquarters and laying the foundation stone for the construction of a mosque within the headquarters.

In 2024, QC further strengthened its commitment to SODMA by donating $ 1 million to facilitate the transportation of humanitarian aid to those affected by floods in the country. The funds were handed over to the agency in Mogadishu by the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Fei Shengchao.

The collaboration between SODMA and Qatar is a testament to the international community's commitment to supporting Somalia in its efforts to manage natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

The ongoing support from Qatar, through its government and charitable organizations, is expected to significantly bolster SODMA's capabilities in the coming years.

As Somalia continues to face challenges from natural disasters and humanitarian crises, the partnership with Qatar is a beacon of hope for the nation.

It is a clear indication of the potential for international cooperation to make a tangible difference in the lives of millions of people affected by such crises.