South Africa: Elections Tested the Country's Institutions, Citizens' Resolve

The 2024 Elections have tested the strength of the country's institutions, the integrity of systems and the resolve of citizens, says Electoral Commission of South Africa Chairperson Mosotho Moepya.

"These elections were undoubtedly the most highly contested," Moepya said, speaking at the announcement of the results of the National and Provincial Elections at the national Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Midrand this evening.

Moepya, who declared the elections free and fair, said there were many challenges the commission had to overcome during the voting process.

"As a nation, we have emerged triumphant, having conducted these elections with the utmost transparency, fairness and adherence to the highest standards of democratic practice," Moepya said.

WATCH |

The path to this moment, he said, has been paved by the sacrifices of those who came before and the unwavering belief in the power of the people's will.

"Just as the watershed elections of 1994 laid the foundation for our democratic order, the 2024 elections mark a milestone in the continued growth and maturation of our nation's electoral process.

"Throughout this endeavour, the Electoral Commission of South Africa has never sought to waver from its commitment to deliver elections compliant with South Africa's constitutional order. To do this, the Electoral Commission put significant measures in place to safeguard these elections."

Moepya said journey to this point was not without its challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It sometimes entailed concerted [and] significant attacks on members and key staff of the commission, attempts to undermine the credibility of this institution, relentless and targeted social media attacks, disinformation campaigns, unwarranted allegations and sometimes what appeared to be acts of intimidation.

"As an institution with an enormous amount of responsibility to the nation we all love and proudly call home, we persevered and remained focused on the challenges before us.

"We remain grateful to all of you, for your kind thoughts, encouragement, correction and prayers throughout this journey."

He said the commission remained steadfast in the country's Constitutional mandate, rising above the distractions, to ensure that the will of the people was accurately reflected in the results of these elections.

"In any election, the most anxious moments come with the declaration of the election results. South Africa's nascent democracy has experienced one of the most peaceful electoral periods in recent times.

"For this, we thank all her people. You have enabled us to truly capture a climate in which elections could be held," he said.

Held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, the elections saw millions of eligible voters across the country making their way to more than 23 000 polling stations to cast their votes in the much-contested seventh democratic elections. Citizens living abroad and those requiring special votes cast their votes ahead of the main Voting Day, ensuring that all eligible voters have a chance to make their voices heard and play a part in strengthening democracy.