South Africa: 2024 Election Results a Victory for Democracy

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the final announcement of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections represents a victory for democracy, constitutional order and for all the people of South Africa.

Addressing the ceremony held to announce the results of the 2024 National and Provincial Election on Sunday, the President commended South Africans for participating in the elections, noting that by going to vote, they have taken responsibility not only for the future of themselves and their families, but for the future of their country.

He said South Africans have shown how important their vote is and that they know that their vote counts.

The President said through their votes citizens have demonstrated clearly and plainly that the country's democracy is strong, robust, and enduring.

"They have given effect to the clarion call that has resonated across the generations, that the people shall govern.... our people have spoken. As the leaders of political parties, as all those who occupy positions of responsibility in society, we have heard the voices of our people and we must respect their wishes," President Ramaphosa said at the Electoral Commission's (IEC) Result Operations Centre (ROC) in Midrand.

WATCH | 2024 National and Provincial Elections results announcement

He added that the elections - which took place on Wednesday, 29 May and were preceded by in-country special votes on Monday and Tuesday - have reaffirmed the fact that building a South Africa for all remains the defining mission of the nation.

The President noted that over the course of the election campaign, parties and candidates have at times differed, often forcefully, and expressed a wide variety of views that are often at odds with each other.

He said throughout the election campaign, parties and candidates have held fast to the fundamental principles of democracy and have affirmed the right of voters to participate in an election that is free, fair, and peaceful.

The will of the people

The President called upon political parties to recognise the results of the election, saying they reflect the will of the people.

"What this election has made plain is that the people of South Africa expect their leaders to work together to meet their needs. They expect the parties for which they have voted to find common ground, to overcome their differences, to act and work together for the good of everyone.

"Our people expect all parties to work together within the framework of our constitution and address whatever challenges we encounter peacefully and in accordance with the prescripts of our constitution and the rule of law. Each party emerges from this election with a mandate based on the commitments they each made to the electorate," President Ramaphosa said.

Partnerships

However, President Ramaphosa emphasised that all the parties must work in partnership with each other and with society more broadly, to build a country that is inclusive, united, and prosperous.

"As we take up our seats in Parliament and in the provincial legislatures, let us appreciate that the seats we occupy do not belong to us, [but] they belong to the people. Whatever authority, whatever power, we are entrusted with must be exercised to advance the interests of the people," President Ramaphosa said.

Praise for IEC, law enforcement parties and independents

The President commended the IEC for its excellence, professionalism and integrity, despite many challenges.

"As the 2024 election reaches its conclusion, we thank the staff and leadership of the Independent Electoral Commission, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the success of these elections, often under difficult conditions.

"We pay tribute to the men and women of the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force for ensuring peace and stability during voting, and to the Home Affairs staff who ensured that as many voters as possible had their identity documents on Election Day," President Ramaphosa said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President expressed his gratitude to independent candidates and leaders and members of the various political parties that participated in the elections.

"I wish to thank all the local and international observer teams, who gave their time and effort to ensure a free and fair election. I also thank the journalists, researchers, camera persons, producers, analysts, and other members of the media, who played such an essential role in ensuring that the South African people were well informed as they went to vote.

"Above all, we thank the people of South Africa for once again giving life and meaning to the values and principles of our constitutional democracy," President Ramaphosa said.