South Africa's National and Provincial Elections

The United States congratulates the South African people on successful national and provincial elections. This year's elections marked three decades of all South Africans having the opportunity to exercise the fundamental right to vote.

We remain committed to deepening our cooperation and advancing our shared interests with South Africa, including expanding economic prosperity, combating the climate crisis, and ensuring that democracy delivers. We look forward to joint efforts to forge a more peaceful and prosperous future for all.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson