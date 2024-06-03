South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Floods Displace Over 1,000 - South African News Briefs - June 03, 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay Floods Displace Over 1,000

Torrential rain in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape, has displaced more than 1,000 people across seven wards, reports SABC News. At least seven people died in the floods over the weekend, and displaced residents are seeking shelter in community halls throughout the metro. Sithembiso Soyaya, a spokesperson for the metro, has said that disaster management teams are still on high alert. Meanwhile, the Mangaung Metro in Bloemfontein is cautioning residents to be careful on the roads and in their homes due to the inclement weather affecting the interior of the country.

5-Year-Old Shot by Stray Bullet in Musina

Police in Musina, Limpopo, are investigating an attempted murder case after a stray bullet struck a five-year-old boy, reports IOL. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said a bullet penetrated the roof of the boy's family home just after midnight. It is believed that the bullet was fired from an unknown location. The child fell asleep while watching TV, and his older brother discovered that he had been shot when he went to fetch him. The elder brother alerted their grandmother, and the child was immediately rushed to the hospital. Police said the injured five-year-old boy was currently receiving medical treatment.

Johannesburg Urges Residents to Conserve Electricity Amid Cold Weather

City Power has warned residents that if they do not reduce electricity consumption, it may lead to prolonged power outages, reports The Citizen. The regional power utility has stated that it is currently experiencing a higher demand for energy due to the cold weather conditions. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena urged residents in Johannesburg to use electricity sparingly during the cold spell as failure to do so may result in further energy demand, which will put a severe strain on the network. The worst of the cold weather is expected from Monday through to Tuesday.

