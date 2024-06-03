South Africa: Elton Jantjies Ex Iva Ristic Makes it Instagram-Official with New Bae

Iva Ristic has moved on from her marriage to former Springbok fly-half Elton Jantjies. The ex-couple's relationship was plagued by allegations of infidelity, leading to their separation.

Following their breakup, the model moved with their three children to Turkey, where they settled. Iva often shares big milestones with her 26K followers, with her latest being that of her new boyfriend.

Looking happy and relaxed, Iva could be seen with the unknown man without showing his face in a series of images and captioned her post, "When I count my blessings I count him twice."

Online users didn't take long to congratulate the influencer and commended her for turning over a new leaf.

"Huh..is that Elton? Looks different," joked an IG user. "You deserve to be loved like that," said another.

While Iva moves on with her life, Elton could be making a return to professional rugby. He was slapped with a four-year doping sanction by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) in August last year.

The ban was called into question after the World Anti-Doping Agency suspended the South African Doping Control Laboratory's accreditation in Bloemfontein, Planet Rugby reported.

As for Elton's personal life, he was linked to model Ashleigh Ogle in December last year.

The relationship ended on a sour note when Ashleigh released a statement on social media, saying: "I have endured things no woman deserves, I was deluded and chose to believe in him until numerous reliable sources brought information to my attention that could have implicated me."

In response, Elton remained silent and then claimed they were never in an exclusive relationship and that Ashleigh was using him for publicity.