South Africa: From Her Hospital Bed, Injured Sofie Ndaba Puts the Devil on Notice

SA TV star Sofie Ndaba updated fans about recent developments in her life: from a hospital bed.

The former Generations star shared in an Instagram post that she suffered a broken ankle after she slipped while trying on a dress.

She had just returned from playing golf with her girls when injury struck.

According to The Citizen, the iconic star cautioned: "For us deep thinkers, while we dress... Lesson 1: Always be present. I was dressing and in thinkland because of what was irritating me all day, stuck at the back of my mind".

Sofie added:" Be careful what you house in your mind too long. Not worth your life."

She went on to thank the medical staff who assisted her, and said she would be in a cast for six weeks.

Sofie had a warning: "Notice to the Devil. Nothing you try will cut the message God entrusted me to deliver."

Sofie told fans that her injury would not be a setback as she still has many things going for her, according to Briefly.

The 50-year-old actress crept into the hearts of many South African viewers with her portrayal of Queen Moroka in the soapie Generations.

She also starred in SA TV staple Egoli: Place of Gold.

In recent years the iconic actress made headlines over her health, marriages, finances, and cyberbullying.

In true Queen style, Sofie made her comeback and launched She's A Wonder, a platform centred on the healing, restoration, and empowerment of women.