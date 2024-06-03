Kenya: New AFA Chief Assumes Office Despite Court Order

Bruno Linyiru has assumed the role of director-general of the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), despite a court order suspending his appointment.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court suspended Dr Linyiru's appointment in April following a petition by Jared Onsongo.

The court directed the AFA board and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi to maintain the status quo.

Last week, Dr Linyiru issued his first official notice, proposing the introduction of import and export duties on cereals, marking his first public action since the controversial appointment.

Dr Linyiru's appointment was challenged following a report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, which revealed he had been charged with willful failure to comply with procurement laws, an offense under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

Appointed by Mr Linturi in March, Dr Linyiru faced opposition, reportedly from a senior official in the Office of the President. This led to delays in his assuming office, despite interviews concluding in January.

Acting director-general Grace Kyalo has yet to hand over to Linyiru, who is now operating from the periphery.

Three candidates, including Christine Chesaro, the acting head of the Horticulture Directorate, and Hellen Jemosbei Kemboi, former Chief Executive Committee Member for Agriculture in Nandi County, were submitted to the CS for consideration.

Controversy arose when the initial public notice for applications was retracted and readvertised with revised qualifications, possibly curating for a candidate that they had in mind.

The original advertisement required a Master's degree and a bachelor's in agriculture with ten years of experience. The revised qualifications reduced the requirement to any degree and five years of experience.