Zimbabwe: Highlanders Striker Chikuhwa Challenged to Work Hard After Warriors' Cosafa Tourney Snub

3 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Highlanders legend Zenzo Moyo has urged Lynoth Chikuhwa to work harder after he was ommitted from the Warriors COSAFA Cup squad, which was selected by interim coach Jairos Tapera.

The Highlander's forward is the current league top goal scorer with seven goals and was voted Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of The Month for April.

Chikuhwa's omission from both the World Cup Qualifiers squad and the COSAFA Cup squad has sparked debate on social media as a number of fans believe the 31-year-old deserves a place in either of the two squads.

Commenting on the development, Highlanders legend Zenzo Moyo said the striker has character and form to be included in the national team.

"He deserved to be there by virtue of being top goal scorer, but the selectors had their own choices.

"So, he needs to work harder, maybe scoring 14 or 15 goals so that he cannot be ignored.

"The last game l watched him; he had more chances that he could have walked away with a hat trick, but he only scored one goal. Hence, l am saying he needs to score more and be clinical," said Moyo.

It is not only Chikuhwa's omission that has sparked debate but also the exclusion of Bulawayo Chiefs striker Never Rauzhi, who has six goals to his name.

Tapera's squad has 16 local players, Manica Diamonds being the most represented with three players.

Warriors COSAFA Cup Squad

GOALKEEPERS

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford) , Godfrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds), Prince Tafiremutsa (Dynamos)

DEFENDERS

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Thubelile Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds), Andrew Mbeba ((Highlanders), Isheanesu Mauchi (Manica Diamonds), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders).

MIDFIELDERS

Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Meke (Green Fuel), Ricjhard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda Football Academy), Mtokozisi Msebe(Simba Bhora), Kingsley Mereremba (CAPS United)

STRIKERS

Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals), Denzel Mapuwa(Green Fuel).

