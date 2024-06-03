Zimbabwe/South Africa: Warriors Arrive in South Africa Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers Double Header

3 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe senior men's national football team on Sunday afternoon arrived in South Africa ahead of two Confederation of African Football (CAF) World Cup Qualifier ties against Lesotho and South Africa, respectively.

The team was received by a group of Zimbabweans based in South Africa, amongst them former footballer Alexander Maseko.

Led by interim head coach Jairos Tapera, the Warriors will conduct their first training session on Monday ahead of their first clash against Lesotho on Friday June 7 at Orlando Stadium before playing South Africa four days later at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Zimbabwe is in Group C of the CAF World Cup Qualifiers together with South Africa, Rwanda, Nigeria , Benin and Lesotho.

Currently, Rwanda is topping the group with four points, two ahead of Zimbabwe who are on position five with two points , the same with Nigeria and Lesotho, who are occupying third and fourth position.

Bafana Bafana are in second place, with three points while Benin anchor the group ranking with one point.

