South Africa: Heavy Rain Warning for KZN South Coast

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has warned the public in the south coast of the province of level 4 disruptive rains, which could result in disaster.

According to the South African Weather Service, the predicted level 4 alert indicated persistent rainfall over the south-eastern parts of the province from Sunday night until Monday midnight, which may lead to flooding of roads and settlements, including damage to infrastructure and mud-based houses.

"This weather system will lead to widespread showers and rain over the province. Rainfall accumulation of at least 40mm is expected along the south coast, which could cause significant impact," the weather service warned.

The department said areas that are likely to be affected include Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umuziwabantu and Umzumbe Local Municipalities.

The department said disaster teams have been activated in all the municipalities that are likely to be affected during this period.

"We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places. Public facilities, such as community halls, are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter.

"Our teams may have to evacuate people should they foresee high risk of danger due to inclement weather. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid travelling during this period, as bridges may become flooded, posing a risk to life," the department said.