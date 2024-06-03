South Africa: Government Welcomes Conclusion of Elections

Government has welcomed the successful conclusion of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections, which ushers in the seventh democratic administration in the 30 years of South Africa's freedom and democracy.

"These elections stand as testament to our vibrant and dynamic constitutional democracy and affirms our faith and confidence in our open democratic processes," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Monday.

Government thanked the 16 248 027 citizens who exercised their Constitutional right as well as civic duty to cast their ballots with "admirable patience, tolerance and enthusiasm".

According to the Electoral Commission (IEC), the voter turnout for these elections was at 58.58%.

"This marks a watershed feat in the journey of our inclusive and participatory democracy as espoused by the Electoral Amendment Act 1 of 2023.

"The completion of this rigorous electoral process that comprised multiple milestones, from voter registration to actual voting and ultimately the vote counting as well as official announcement of the outcome of the election by the Electoral Commission of South Africa signals a formal end to the elections.

"The 'snaking' queues that characterised Voting Day across the length and breadth of our beloved country were demonstrative of a proud nation and a responsible citizenry, reminiscent of our first democratic elections," GCIS said.

Government also congratulated the IEC for once again concluding a peaceful, free and fair election.

"The IEC is applauded for its transparency throughout the counting, verification, capturing and auditing process, which alleviated transgressions in the election outcomes.

"For the first time, South Africans had multiple options at the ballot with 70 political parties contesting the elections, 11 independent candidates and 52 national contestants. In total, there were over 14 903 candidates vying for 887 seats in the National and Provincial Legislatures," GCIS said.

Since the dispensation of freedom and democracy in 1994, South Africa has now held seven successive free and fair democratic elections.

"We welcome the declaration by various domestic and international observers affirming the 2024 elections as free and fair which serves as a vote of confidence in the integrity as well as credibility of the country's electoral processes.

"The elections were encouragingly competitive and contested in a remarkable spirit of political maturity and tolerance. Government congratulates all political parties and wishes them well in their upcoming term of public office.

"Government acknowledges the valuable contributions of citizens, community leaders, election officials, volunteers and various government departments who played a pivotal part in the successful conclusion of the elections. We also commend our law enforcement agencies who worked diligently to ensure that these elections took place in a peaceful, nonviolent, and safe environment," GCIS said.

It appealed to citizens to respect the authority of the IEC and all empowering provisions to execute its mandate.

"The elections results have been officially declared free and fair. We move forward to ensure a peaceful and stable South Africa. Any attempt to undermine the authority of the State and South Africa's constitutional order will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly," GCIS said.

GCIS Acting Director-General Nomonde Mnukwa said the elections were another milestone for South Africa as the country celebrates 30 years of freedom and democracy.

"This reinforces our dedication to adhering to democratic electoral processes. Government extends its appreciation to all stakeholders who made it possible for the country to conduct elections in a secure environment," Mnukwa said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The public has been urged to refrain from sharing information in any form of pictures, audios or videos that perpetuate misinformation and disinformation or seek to incite any form of violence.

"Our law enforcement agencies continue to be deployed across the country to ensure that peace and safety prevails post the elections.

"The Chief Justice has already gazetted the rules for the first sitting of the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces and Provincial Legislatures, of which the date should be confirmed within 14 days after the elections results are declared.

"When the first sitting of Parliament takes place, the Chief Justice first presides over the process of electing the Office Bearers of Parliament, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces," GCIS said.

Government reiterated its dedication to continue providing services to its citizens while awaiting the finalisation of the smooth Parliamentary transition.