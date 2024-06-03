Africa: Britain's Got Talent - Afronitaa and Abigail Dromo Finish Third Place With Thrilling Performance

Thrilling the audiences in London, the duo put on a compelling dance performance beginning their routine with African-themed songs, including Lebohang Morake's "Circle of Life," and gracefully ending their energetic performance with Fuse ODG's "Antenna remix" featuring Wyclef Jean.

Ghanaian dance duo Afronitaa and Abigail Dromo finished third in the just-ended Season 17 of Britain's Got Talent show on Sunday, May 2, 2024.

The routine concluded with a standing ovation from both the audience and the judges, who were ecstatic and heaped praise on the two young Ghanaians.

"Oh my God! You go beyond dancing. You are the music, your body becomes the rhythm, it is magical. I really can feel two hearts beating as one, we are all in love with you," Bruno Tonioli said to the duo.

Simon Cowell expressed his admiration for them, saying, "Our entire audience has fallen in love with you two."

Ghanaian dance duo Afronitaaa and Abigail finished third place at this year's edition of Britain Got Talent. They also received a standing ovation from the judges. Congratulations to them! Ghana is proud of you.

He said Abigail Dromo's ability to move to the music despite her hearing impairment was incredible.

"You know what I did the other day? I replayed your performance and I turned the volume down. I wanted to feel what it was like to do this without listening to the music and it was the most unbelievable feeling, knowing that you are so good and you do this without being able to hear the music properly," Simon Cowell said.

He praised Afronitaa and Abigail, mentioning that the pair had a chance to win the competition.

"And you are the most amazing mentor, and I think both of you are amazing people. I think after your performance and everything you have done throughout the competition, you've really given yourselves a shot at winning this," Simon Cowell added.

Despite their incredible performance, the phenomenal Ghanaian dancers were unable to win the grand prize and finished third. Jack Rhodes finished second with Sydnie Christmas, adjudged winner of the 2024 season of BGT. Sydnie Christmas was awarded a cash prize of £250,000 and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Afronita and Abigail Dromo were named semifinalists in Britain's Got Talent on Thursday, May 30. The dancers advanced to the competition's finals following a thrilling semi-final performance last Thursday night.

Afronitaa and Abigail Dromo have made Ghanaians proud by participating in the competition and bringing international attention to Ghanaian dance culture.

Many Ghanaian fans have begun to send congratulatory messages to the dancers via social media platforms.

