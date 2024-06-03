Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Holds Talks With His South Korean Counterpart

President Mnangagwa this morning held a bilateral meeting with his South Korean counterpart, President Yoon Suk Yoel, ahead of the official opening of the inaugural South Korea - Africa Summit 2024.

The President was accompanied by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Fredrick Shava and Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Korea, Ambassador Stewart Nyakotyo at a meeting held at President Yoel's office in Seoul.

President Mnangagwa first signed a visitors' book before engaging his counterpart in a meeting that lasted for over 15 minutes.

The Summit being held under the theme: "The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability and Solidarity", starts tomorrow and ends on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean delegation is set to sign deals with their South Korean counterparts.

They have already hit the ground running with Minister Shava on Sunday signing an agreement on air services with his South Korea counterpart, Mr Cho Tae-Yul.

The Air Services Agreement on Cooperation and Assistance between Zimbabwe and South Korea will play a crucial role in shaping international aviation policy and fostering cooperation between Zimbabwe and South Korea.

Zimbabwean ministers here will sign more deals in areas of finance, investment, Information and Communication Technologies, food and security.

South Korea is one of the most developed economies in the world, anchored mainly by industrial manufacturing technology, aviation, state of the art-agriculture production, value addition and advanced rail systems, including manufacturing of high-speed trains.

Ranked 12th among the world's economic giants, with a Gross Domestic Product of US$2 trillion, South Korea is home to companies such as Samsung, LG and auto makers Hyundai, KIA, Daewoo and Ssangyong Motors, among others.