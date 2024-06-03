Zambia Midfielder Makes Move to the United States

31 May 2024
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Zambia midfielder Grace Chanda has joined United States National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club Orlando Pride after a two-season spell at Madrid CFF in Spain.

Chanda becomes the second player at Orlando Pride and the third Zambian to play in the NWSL, the United States' top flight of women football.

Forward Racheal Kundananji was the first Zambian player when she joined Bay FC in February in a record-transfer fee that made her the most expensive female player in the world.

"I am extremely excited to join Orlando. It is a great club, where I will be able to play alongside amazing players, like Marta and Barbra," Chanda told Orlando Pride.

"This is a very important step in my life because I have always wanted to play in the NWSL, one of the best leagues in the world. I hope I can adapt quickly so that I can help my teammates and the club achieve greater things together. I'm looking forward to this amazing journey of my life."

She joins compatriot and Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda who is joint topscorer in the league with eight goals.

Pride currently sit on the summit of the NWSL with 27 points, two better than second placed Kansas City Current.

