Somalia: Ethiopian Troops Cross Border Into Southern Somalia, Establishing Military Posts

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a recent development, advanced troops from Ethiopia have crossed the border from the Hiran and Bakool regions into southern Somalia. These forces, reportedly from the 5th Kilin area, have spread to various parts of the region, with some based in Bakool and others entering Gedo.

The troops are said to be well-equipped, carrying combat vehicles, including armored vehicles. Upon entering the region, the Ethiopian forces have begun establishing military posts and colonizing the areas they have reached.

The situation remains tense, with no official response from the South West and Jubbaland administrations regarding the presence of these troops in their respective regions.

This move comes at a time when the government of Somalia has announced the departure of Ethiopian troops, which are part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), from the country.

However, the South West administration has claimed that these forces will assist in the security sector, further complicating the situation.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how this development will impact the security and stability of the region.

The international community, as well as neighboring countries, will be closely monitoring the situation and its potential implications for the broader Horn of Africa.