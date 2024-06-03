Rwanda: Kagame, South Korea President Talk Cooperation

President Paul Kagame, on Monday, June 3, met with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol in the East Asian country's capital Seoul.

According to Village Urugwiro, the two leaders discussed ways to foster stronger bilateral relations and cooperation in various sectors.

Kagame arrived in Seoul on Sunday for the first Korea-Africa Summit, which begins on Tuesday.

This morning in Seoul, President Kagame was received by President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea @President_KR. They discussed ways to foster stronger bilateral relations and cooperation in various sectors. pic.twitter.com/yxIY6lnEnG-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) June 3, 2024

On the side-lines of the summit, President Kagame is also expected to visit Yonsei University where he will be presented with an Honorary Doctorate.

The summit is expected to attract African leaders and representatives of international organisations, key figures from Korean and international business communities, academia, civil society groups, among others.

Themed "The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity," the summit will be an opportunity for South Korea and the African continent to enhancing their pragmatic cooperation, according to the organisers.

President Kagame is expected to deliver remarks at the summit's opening alongside other Heads of State and Government.

The summit will be co-chaired by the South Korean president and Mohamed El Ghazouanu of Mauritania, who is also the African Union Chairman.