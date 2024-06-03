Tunisian Cinema Wins Two Prizes At Arab Film Festival Rotterdam

Tunis — Tunisian cinema won two prizes at the 24th edition of the Arab Film Festival Rotterdam (RAFF 2024), which unveiled its list of winners on June 2, 2024.

Released in October 2023 in Tunisian cinemas, the feature-length fiction film 'Take my breath' by Tunisian filmmaker Nada Mezni Hafaiedh won the Best Film award of RAFF 2024, organised on May 30-June 02, with four Tunisian films screened this year.

The Best Acterss award went to Tunisian Afef Ben Mahmoud for her role in the film Backstage, which she co-directed with Moroccan director Khalil Benkirane.

Tunisian cinema also took part, with the latest film by director Meryam Joobeur, 'Who Do I Belong To' (Ma al ayn), and the feature-length fiction film 'Par-delà les Montagnes' (Behind the Mountains) by Tunisian director Mohamed Ben Attia.