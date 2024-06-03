Tunisian Cinema to Be Present At Fifog 2024

3 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Tunisian cinema will be present at the 19th edition of the Geneva International Oriental Film Festival (FIFOG 2024), held June 10-16, 2024 at Fonction Cinéma and Grütli, under the theme: "The sign of Knowledge and recognition of the Other."

For this 2024 edition, Tunisia will be present with four short and feature-length films, including two in the official competition: "Three Women" by Elma Riza, shortlisted among the 10 films in the international short film competition, and the fiction film "Take My Breath" by Nada Mezni Hafaiedh, which will be in the international competition among the selected seven feature-length films.

Out of competition, the Tunisian presence will also be marked by the screening of two films: 'Soufisme' by Younes Ben Hajria (short film) and 'Emna' by Bouslama Chamakh (feature film).

Two Tunisians will be on the jury: Tunisian-Swiss film director Fredj Trabelsi (on the short film jury chaired by Lebanese journalist and poet Joumana Haddad) and Haifa Mrizek, actress, television presenter and influencer, member of the feature film jury chaired by Laure Mi Hyun Croset, Seoul-born Swiss novelist and member of the Parliament of French-speaking Women Writers.

"FIFOG intends to promote innovative cinema, reduce misunderstandings and promote Living Together. More than 50 films from Eastern and Western countries will be exhibited, accompanied by guests who will extend the reflection."

"The FIFOG remains true to its spirit of exposing well-known and recognized directors, showcasing women artists and introducing new talents."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.