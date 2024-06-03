Tunisian Cinema to Be Present At Fifog 2024

Tunis — Tunisian cinema will be present at the 19th edition of the Geneva International Oriental Film Festival (FIFOG 2024), held June 10-16, 2024 at Fonction Cinéma and Grütli, under the theme: "The sign of Knowledge and recognition of the Other."

For this 2024 edition, Tunisia will be present with four short and feature-length films, including two in the official competition: "Three Women" by Elma Riza, shortlisted among the 10 films in the international short film competition, and the fiction film "Take My Breath" by Nada Mezni Hafaiedh, which will be in the international competition among the selected seven feature-length films.

Out of competition, the Tunisian presence will also be marked by the screening of two films: 'Soufisme' by Younes Ben Hajria (short film) and 'Emna' by Bouslama Chamakh (feature film).

Two Tunisians will be on the jury: Tunisian-Swiss film director Fredj Trabelsi (on the short film jury chaired by Lebanese journalist and poet Joumana Haddad) and Haifa Mrizek, actress, television presenter and influencer, member of the feature film jury chaired by Laure Mi Hyun Croset, Seoul-born Swiss novelist and member of the Parliament of French-speaking Women Writers.

"FIFOG intends to promote innovative cinema, reduce misunderstandings and promote Living Together. More than 50 films from Eastern and Western countries will be exhibited, accompanied by guests who will extend the reflection."

"The FIFOG remains true to its spirit of exposing well-known and recognized directors, showcasing women artists and introducing new talents."