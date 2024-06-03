Somalia: Debate Over Ethiopian Troops Withdrawal From Somalia Intensifies

Mogadishu — The recent announcement by Somalia's National Security Advisor, Hussein Sheikh Ali, that Ethiopian troops will be expected to leave Somalia by the end of December 2024 has sparked a heated debate across the country.

This decision is part of the broader African Union's withdrawal of troops from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which is set to conclude its mandate at the end of the year.

The Southwest State of Somalia has been particularly vocal in its opposition to the planned withdrawal. Authorities in the region have criticized the federal government for what they perceive as a premature and potentially destabilizing move.

They argue that Ethiopian troops have played a crucial role in maintaining security and stability in the region, especially in the fight against the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

The Southwest State's Ministry of Security has publicly refuted claims made by Hussein Sheikh Ali, emphasizing the significant contributions made by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) within the ATMIS framework.

They argue that the withdrawal of Ethiopian troops could create a dangerous security vacuum and pave the way for the resurgence of Al-Shabab, posing a direct threat to the lives and livelihoods of countless civilians in Southwest State and potentially destabilizing the entire country.

The debate over the withdrawal of Ethiopian troops is further complicated by the broader context of Somalia's security situation. The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) is in the process of gradually withdrawing its peacekeeping troops from Somalia, with the complete pullout expected by the end of 2024.

This follows a UN Security Council Resolution and directives from the African Union Peace and Security Council.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how the withdrawal of Ethiopian troops will impact Somalia's security landscape. While some argue that it is a necessary step towards allowing Somalia to regain its sovereignty and rebuild its institutions, others fear that it could lead to a resurgence of Al-Shabab and undermine the country's fragile stability.

The situation underscores the complex security dynamics currently at play in Somalia, both during the transition period following the withdrawal of ATMIS troops and in the aftermath of this significant development.

As the country navigates this challenging period, the international community will be watching closely to see how these developments impact the overall security situation in Somalia.