Somalia: Puntland Security Forces Apprehend Three Is Suspects in Bosaso Operation

Bosaso — Puntland State Security forces successfully arrested three individuals suspected to be members of the terrorist militant group Islamic State (IS) during an operation in Bosaso town, Barri region, on Sunday night.

The operation, aimed at enhancing security in the region, was carried out in response to threats posed by the suspects to local businesses.

In a statement released on the X platform, the Puntland Security Forces (PSF) announced the successful outcome of their operation. "PSF has conducted operations to improve security in Bosaso, Somalia.

The objective was to identify and apprehend Daesh suspects who had been threatening local businesses. During the operation, the PSF successfully arrested three individuals believed to be involved in these threats," the statement read.

This operation comes in the wake of a recent successful joint operation by the Somali National Army and International Partners, which resulted in the elimination of over 20 Al-Shabaab militants at the Cal Madow area in the Sanaag region.

The arrests underscore the ongoing efforts by Puntland Security Forces and their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region. The successful operation not only disrupted potential threats to local businesses but also sent a strong message to terrorist groups operating in the area.

As the Puntland Security Forces continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the region, the international community will be watching closely to see how these developments impact the overall security situation in Somalia.