Africa: PM Witnesses Inauguration of African Health Exco 2024 Conf. and Exhibition

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Monday inaugurated, on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the third edition of Africa Health ExCon, the largest African health exhibition and conference, under the theme "Your Gateway to Innovation and Trade."

The event is held from June 3 to 6, 2024, at Al Manara International Conference Center - Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo. This annual event is the largest in the health sector across Africa, showcasing international expertise and contributions to enhance the medical sector throughout the continent.

The Africa Health ExCon 2024, organized by the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology, presents a golden opportunity for companies operating in healthcare and pharmaceuticals to explore investment possibilities in Africa, thereby accelerating the growth of these industries across the continent.

The conference and exhibition bring together all representatives of the medical and health sectors, providing them with an exceptional opportunity to view the latest products and services across various medical fields. The conference is expected to attract more than 500 major companies from different countries around the world, along with over 60,000 visitors from more than 100 countries.

One of the key objectives of Africa Health ExCon 2024 is to align with the African Union's Agenda 2063, particularly its aspiration for "A Prosperous Africa," which focuses on achieving inclusive growth and sustainable development. This includes promoting the localization of medical industries, especially pharmaceuticals, and addressing the challenges facing the African continent in this field.

Moreover, the conference and exhibition aim to enhance trade exchange between various African countries, which is another crucial part of the African Union's agenda, contributing to the strengthening of the medical economy and fostering long-term sustainable development.

Africa Health ExCon serves as a significant strategic platform for developing the health sector in Africa and enhancing cooperation among various stakeholders, in pursuit of sustainable development goals. It underscores Egypt's leading role in medical care and its capability to provide high-quality medical services to patients from all over Africa.

The third edition of Africa Health ExCon is supported by many leading global companies in the field of medical care.

MENA