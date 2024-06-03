Egypt, Hungary Mulls Stepping Up Cooperation On Ai, Modern Technologies

3 June 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Communication and Information Technology Amr Talaat reviewed Sunday joint cooperation aspects with Hungary during a meeting with Hungary's Minister of National Economy Márton Nagy and his accompanying delegation.

Discussions covered a wide range of ICT domains, prominent among which are modern technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital capacity-building, outsourcing, and global digital infrastructure.

Chairing an expanded meeting attended by a host of senior officials from both ministries, Talaat and Nagy discussed the main pillars of "Digital Egypt" strategy, digital transformation projects, Egypt's digital capacity building initiatives for all segments of society.

The meeting also tackled the State's efforts to support digital innovation and leverage AI for creating innovative solutions.

It also addressed local and global digital infrastructure improvement plans, as well as the efforts under way to build more data hubs and extend submarine cables.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian side highlighted Hungary's efforts to embrace modern technologies at various state sectors, such as G5 technologies, financial technology (Fintech), blockchains, drone technology, and e-commerce.

Earlier today, ministers kick-started a joint ICT business forum organized by the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) at the agency's premises in Smart Village, a six hundred acre business park on the outskirts of Cairo.

With the participation of 19 specialized Egyptian companies and 13 Hungarian firms and academic institutions, the forum seeks to promote cooperation, as well as expertise and knowledge-sharing between Egyptian and Hungarian companies, while stimulating joint investments.

The Hungarian business delegation is expected to visit the Knowledge City, a ground-breaking project in the New Administrative Capital, to gain firsthand knowledge of the ecological system provided by the Egyptian ministry to create an enabling environment for developing emerging technologies and building digital capacities.

