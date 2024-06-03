Namibia: Former RCC Chief Executive Guilty On Four Charges

3 June 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Former Roads Contractor Company (RCC) chief executive Kelly Nghixulifwa has been found guilty on four charges after a long-running trial in the Windhoek High Court.

Judge Christie Liebenberg found Nghixulifwa guilty on two counts of fraud, a charge of corruptly using his position as chief executive of the state-owned RCC, and a further charge of contravening the Anti-Corruption Act, in a verdict delivered on Monday.

A co-accused of Nghixulifwa, Hafeni Nghinamwaami, was convicted on one count of fraud in connection with a payment of close to N$30 000 that the RCC made to settle an account that a company of Nghinamwaami had with an auditing firm in 2006.

Another accused who stood trial with Nghixulifwa and Nghinamwaami, Anna Ndoroma, was acquitted on the same charge of fraud.

The charges date back to 2004, 2005 and 2006, when the RCC was involved in the B1 City property development project in Windhoek, and when a new head office for the state-owned company was being constructed in Windhoek.

A presentence hearing is scheduled to take place before Liebenberg on Tuesday.

