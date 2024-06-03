Kenya: China Sends Sh370 Million Aid to Kenya for Flood Recovery Efforts

Nairobi — China has sent aid worth 370 million Kenyan shillings ($2.8 million) to assist with restoration efforts following recent devastating floods in Kenya.

Minister Counselor at the Chinese embassy in Kenya, Zhang Zhizhong, announced on Friday that two ships carrying 2,040 metric tons of aid are en route to Kenya's port city of Mombasa and are expected to dock in early June.

At least 300 people were killed between March and May 2024 during the El Nino rains that caused floods in various parts of the country where homes were washed away and roads cut off.

"China reaffirms its unwavering solidarity and commitment to working closely with Kenya, striving to build an even closer China-Kenya community with a shared future in the new era," he said.

Speaking at an event where the Chinese embassy handed over more than $38,000 to MCEDO Beijing School in the Mathare slums of Nairobi, Zhang highlighted the embassy's commitment to aiding reconstruction efforts after the nearby Mathare River broke its banks in April.

"This gesture symbolizes the deep friendship between China and Kenya and reflects the compassion of the Chinese people for their Kenyan counterparts. We hope that the students here will excel in their studies and grow to become pillars of strength for their families and their country."

The donations will be used for renovating the school and providing desks, chairs, and books. Additionally, each student will receive a new backpack to restart their studies.

According to the latest data from the United Nations, an estimated 291 people have been killed and more than 280,000 displaced in Kenya since heavy rains began in March and continued into May. In Nairobi, about 3,000 people are sheltered in temporary evacuation centers, while the majority of the 65,493 affected individuals have been integrated into the community as of mid-May.

Elijah Mungai, director of projects at Kenya's Ministry of Education, expressed gratitude to China for its timely response to the humanitarian crisis. "The floods caught us at a time when we were just about to open schools. Therefore, there was a need to give hope, and when you join us in giving hope to those who were affected, we feel like you are meeting us at the place of need," Mungai said.

In addition to supporting the rebuilding of MCEDO Beijing School, Mungai praised the Chinese embassy in Kenya for consistently offering scholarships to children from informal settlements. "We want to appreciate that you chose Mathare, a slum area that requires empowerment. When you empower them, you empower a very vulnerable part of our society. We will forever remember the People's Republic of China for the opportunities you have given to these children," Mungai said.

Zhang announced that 39 students from MCEDO Beijing School are set to receive scholarships from the embassy this year. The school has been supported by the Chinese embassy since 2007, benefiting thousands of students and currently enrolling over 500 students.