Uganda: The Corrupt Lack God's Guidance - Museveni

President Museveni has said that many societal evils, such as corruption, embezzlement, defilement, and murder, stem from a lack of Godly guidance in people's hearts.

He emphasised that the fear of God instills honesty, integrity, and self-control.

Museveni made these remarks while addressing a crowd gathered at the Catholic shrine in Namugongo for the Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations.

He emphasized the enduring legacy of the Uganda Martyrs and the significance of their sacrifice.

"The fear of God teaches believers to guard themselves from engaging in evil practices that are likely to break their communion with the Creator. It makes you accountable to a heavenly father, who watches everything you do, even in darkness. Christians are aware that they will face judgment for their words and actions, here on earth," he said.

Speaking to a diverse audience, including pilgrims from within Uganda and beyond, Museveni underscored the martyrs' refusal to renounce Christianity in the face of persecution by Kabaka Mwanga, highlighting their pivotal role in the spread of Christianity across Africa.

"The blood of the martyrs watered the seed of Christianity," said Museveni, acknowledging the martyrs' profound impact on the growth of Christianity.

Museveni drew parallels between the persecution faced by the Uganda Martyrs and that of early Christian figures such as St. Stephen and St. James, emphasizing the Uganda Martyrs' place in the broader history of Christian martyrdom.

He further asserted the impossibility of suppressing correct ideas rooted in godliness and humanity, citing Christianity's teachings on accountability, honesty, integrity, and love for neighbors.

"If an idea is correct and progressive, it will eventually triumph," he said.

Highlighting the non-sectarian philosophy of the NRM (National Resistance Movement), Museveni condemned Mwanga's persecution of Christian converts, advocating for unity and cooperation within Uganda and across Africa.

Quoting St. Stephen's prayer for his tormentors, President Museveni urged forgiveness for Kabaka Mwanga, emphasizing the importance of working towards both spiritual and physical prosperity.

He called on religious leaders to address not only spiritual needs but also the practical necessities of life, advocating for initiatives to combat poverty and promote economic empowerment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In a modern economy, you cannot obtain the goods and services necessary to sustain life without money," Museveni said, emphasizing the importance of economic empowerment through profitable enterprises in agriculture, industry, services, and ICT (Information and Communication Technology).

Museveni affirmed that the commemoration of the Uganda Martyrs is a testament to their enduring spirit, and that their sacrifice did not halt the spread of Christianity but fueled its growth.

Reflecting on historical parallels, the president cited biblical accounts of persecution, highlighting the universal nature of religious persecution throughout history.

Museveni urged Christians to work towards achieving decent standards of living, emphasizing the importance of productive enterprise and economic empowerment.

"Let us honor the Uganda Martyrs by striving for both spiritual and material prosperity," he said.