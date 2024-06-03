Uganda: Suicide Cases On the Rise in Kampala

A disturbing trend has emerged in Kampala, with suicide cases increasing at an alarming rate. The most affected age group is 20-40 years, with males being three times more likely to commit suicide than females. Hanging and poisoning are the most common methods used.

A research study conducted at the Kampala City Council Mortuary revealed that social isolation, negative life events, and psychological distress are significant risk factors for suicide. The study also highlighted that a significant number of suicide cases go unreported due to the stigma associated with suicide and the mandatory post-mortem report required by law.

The community is in dire need of awareness campaigns and support services to address this issue. Mental health professionals and religious leaders must come together to provide counseling services and hotlines to help those in need.

The government must also take action to address the root causes of suicide, such as poverty and unemployment.

The lack of a comprehensive mental health policy and adequate resources for mental health services exacerbates the problem.

We urge anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek help immediately. Let us work together to create a supportive community that values mental health and well-being.