Kenya: MP Kagombe to Undergo Mental Test Ahead of Friday Plea Taking

Nairobi — Gatundu South Member of Parliament Gabriel Kagombe is set to undergo a mental test ahead of his plea taking on Friday for the alleged murder of a boda boda rider.

He is accused of shooting the boda boda rider in Thika when supporters of two politicians in Kiambu clashed over a market project.

The court further directed that he be detained at the Muthaiga police station.

Kagombe was arrested on Friday at his Kileleshwa home over allegations of misuse of a firearm and killing of a boda boda rider David Nduati.

On May 16 Kamenu Ward Rep Peter Mburu mobilised his supporters and allocated them a space and immediately embarked on erecting makeshift market sheds.