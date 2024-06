SEOUL — Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan has received her fifth Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) from the Korean Aerospace University recognizing her contribution in the Aerospace Sector.

The award was bestowed to the President by the University President Hee Young Hurr, in Seoul, Republic of Korea, on June 3, 2024.

President Samia is in Seoul for an official state visit and she is scheduled to grace the first South Korea-Africa Summit on Tuesday, June 4.