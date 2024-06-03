Tunisia: Charfia Road Project in Kerkennah to Promote Charfia Fishing Closed

Tunis — The Charfia Road project which aims to create a new tourist circuit to showcase the Charfia fishing of Kerkennah, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2020, drew to a close on Monday, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) announced.

This project was implemented by the 'Sfax Outdoor' association and a number of local players, as part of the UNESCO Heritage Route, and provided an opportunity for economic development and capacity-building.

A number of training courses were organised for fishermen, young people and women from the island, covering techniques for making creels, preserving local produce and the history of charfia fishing.

Some fishermen also received equipment to help them develop their activities, as well as support for the Kerkennah tourist centre to refit boats for sea trips, offering visitors an immersive experience.

Travel agencies were invited to take part in an exclusive eductour, which offered them the opportunity to discover the circuit and its activities in depth, reinforcing their commitment to promoting this authentic destination.

This initiative was supported by the 'Promotion of Sustainable Tourism' project, implemented by the Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts with the support of GIZ and jointly funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union as part of its 'Tounes Wijhetouna' (Tunisia, Our Destination) Programme.