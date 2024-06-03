Tanzania: Govt Allocates 5bn/ - to Speed Up Water

Kilimanjaro — THE government has allocated a total of 5bn/- to speed up the implementation of water projects currently underway in Moshi District, Kilimanjaro Region.

This was said over the weekend by Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) Moshi District Manager, Engineer Mussa Msangi during a meeting that involved Moshi District's Community Owned Water Supply Organisations (CBWSO). population which is increasing every day," she said.

Msangi noted that the funds will be used for operational activities, acquisition of equipment for ongoing projects, operational maintenance of CBWSO and to facilitate transportation for CBWSO managers.

He said that the money will be a catalyst in the implementation of water projects to ensure the availability of water reaches 87 per cent by the year 2025.

"Currently there are four water projects worth 3.1bn/- which are being implemented, whereby upon completion, the percentage of access to clean and safe water in Moshi Rural will increase from 84.5 percent to 87 percent," he said, adding, the increase will exceed the government's target of 85 percent of access to water in rural areas.

Eng Msangi mentioned the ongoing projects as Marangu water project which is expected to cost 2.1bn/-, Kirua Vunjo South 526m/, Okaoni-Kibosho Central 500m/- and Maua-Kirima-Otaruni which is expected to cost 488m/-. In her opening remarks in a meeting, Moshi District Divisional Officer, Ms Theresia Mmbaga urged residents to ensure that they protect water infrastructure so that water services could be sustainable.

Ms Mmbaga who represented the Moshi District Commissioner, Mr Zephania Sumaye, urged water users to pay their water bills so that CBWSOs would continue to be operative.

"Water metres are important as they help in controlling the use of water so that the little which is available can meet the needs of the Expressing gratitude on behalf of the CBWSO, Information Officer for water users Kirua Kahe (Gravity) CBWSO, Mr Charles Lyimo thanked the government for its contribution which will help to improve access to water especially in rural areas.

He said currently there are eight water CBWSOs that provide water services to 102 villages out of 157 villages in Moshi Rural District.