South Africa: Chile to Support SA Case Against Israel

Santiago. — Chile's President Gabriel Boric announced on Saturday that the country would support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

In a lengthy speech lasting over two- and-a-half hours before the National Congress in Valparaiso, Boric stated that "Chile will join and back South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, under the UN Genocide Convention."

"I decided that Chile will be a party to and support the case that South Africa presented against Israel before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, within the scope of the UN Convention on Genocide. I have ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs teams to prepare a brief with our arguments on this subject," president Gabriel said.

Criticism of Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza has been growing, particularly since it turned its focus to Rafah. This week alone, three European countries announced they would recognize a Palestinian state, and the chief prosecutor for another international court requested arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, along with Hamas officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also under some pressure at home to end the war. Thousands of Israelis have joined weekly demonstrations calling on the government to reach a deal to bring the hostages home, fearing time is running out. - africanews.com