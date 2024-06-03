South Africa: Chile to Support SA Case Against Israel

3 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Santiago. — Chile's President Gabriel Boric announced on Saturday that the country would support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

In a lengthy speech lasting over two- and-a-half hours before the National Congress in Valparaiso, Boric stated that "Chile will join and back South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, under the UN Genocide Convention."

"I decided that Chile will be a party to and support the case that South Africa presented against Israel before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, within the scope of the UN Convention on Genocide. I have ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs teams to prepare a brief with our arguments on this subject," president Gabriel said.

Criticism of Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza has been growing, particularly since it turned its focus to Rafah. This week alone, three European countries announced they would recognize a Palestinian state, and the chief prosecutor for another international court requested arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, along with Hamas officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also under some pressure at home to end the war. Thousands of Israelis have joined weekly demonstrations calling on the government to reach a deal to bring the hostages home, fearing time is running out. - africanews.com

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.