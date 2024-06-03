Zimbabwe: Chiundura-Moyo Halts Production Due to Lack of Funding

Talent Chimutambgi Arts Reporter

Seasoned author Aaron Chiundura Moyo has been forced to shelve the production of new dramas and novels due to financial constraints.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, Chiundura Moyo said he had been working on three productions.

The prolific writer of popular novels such as "Uchandifungawo", "Kereke Inofa", "Wakandicheka Nerakagomara" and "Nguwo Dzouswa", said he still had more to offer because he does not get tired of writing.

"Three of my productions, 'Tiri Parwendo', 'Madhunamutuna Part 2' and 'Pedyo Kure' are still to be filmed because of lack of funds. The cast and crew are ready for these productions," said Chiundura Moyo.

He also wrote dramas such as "Kuridza Ngoma Nedemo" among others.

"The scripts for the productions are ready or can be adjusted to suit some of the roles played by actors and actresses who have left. The only challenge that stopped me from producing new drama series is money," said Chiundura Moyo.

The award-winning writer said 'Tiri Parwendo' was critical in highlighting the history of the Third Chimurenga, commonly known as "Hondo Yeminda".

"As for 'Tiri Parwendo' the series still has to cover different historical periods up to the time of the Third Chimurenga or somewhere there," he said.

"'Pedyo Kure" and 'Madhunamutuna Part 2' can go on and off the screen up to the time when the viewers start showing less interest."

He said he was under pressure from his fans to do more productions.

"Each time I walk along the streets of any town, people stop and ask me when I would come back on the screen and I have been answering them: 'Very soon."'

Chiundura Moyo said he could not stop writing, adding it was something that has been the daily bread in his life.

"Writing, acting, directing and producing has occupied a larger part of my life, so if I stop, that will mark the end of my life. I still have a lot to share with my dear viewers and readers.

"The hiatus has been a blessing in disguise because it has given me a chance to see how other people in the same field are doing."

He was occupied with fighting abuse of dangerous substances and drugs.

"Besides the above productions I talked about, currently I'm occupied with drafting plots for other new productions, just in case someone comes along with a promising contract.

"The drug issue has to be dramatised the same way we handled the HIV/AIDS issue," said Chiundura Moyo.

"I play several other roles in arts. I am still writing radio dramas. Mind you, my writing, scripting, producing and acting were born out of radio."

He is contemplating going on social media in line with the global trends to revamp his career.

"I'm also thinking of adapting some of my books (novels and plays) into films and TV dramas as a way of revamping my career. However, I am still in the planing stage," he said.